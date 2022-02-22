Badger rescued from snare after being trapped for days alive and well

The animal is believed to have been trapped by the device for a number of days.

The incident occurred on the Lisdillon Road between Ardmore and Bond's Glen.

The PSNI said: "Police attended Lisdillon Road, Strabane on February 18 in relation to the report of a badger being trapped by a snare. It is believed that the badger may have been trapped for a couple of days."

The force asked anyone using such snares to 'check them regularly as there is legislation governing their use'.

"If anyone has any information regarding the use of snares on the Lisdillon Road please contact police on 101 quoting ref 1016 of the 18/02/2022.