Police are appealing for witnesses to the criminal damage incident at Vanity beauty salon on Waterloo Street, which occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 8.20pm.

"During this incident the front window of the salon was smashed at considerable cost to the business owner. If anyone witnessed this incident or could assist police with their investigation please call 101 and quote Ref 1022 of 07/08/2022," a spokesperson said.