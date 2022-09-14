Bus vandalised in city centre; man arrested

Police appeal

Police investigating criminal damage caused to the bus which was parked on Foyle Street are appealing for witnesses.

Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: "Windows on the vehicle were smashed, and a Garmin Sat Nav and items of clothing were stolen from the vehicle. We believe this occurred sometime between 7pm on Monday, September 12 and 8.15am yesterday, Tuesday, September 13.

"A 43-year-old man has since been arrested in relation to the incident, and he remains in custody at this time.

"Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between these times is asked to call police. Anyone offered a similar item for sale, in suspicious circumstances, is also asked to contact police by calling 101, and quoting reference number 310 of 13/09/22."

