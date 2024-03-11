Campbell raises 100% increase in drug deaths in debate on illegal use and organised crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. Campbell said: “In Northern Ireland alone, drug-related deaths increased by almost 100% between 2012 and 2020. Similar increases are reported in England, Wales and Scotland.

"We know that the issue of drugs in Scotland is particularly acute, and issues have been raised there.”

The East Derry MP told MPs that ‘casual' drug use can often develop into long-term addiction that translates into hospitalisation in later life.

Gregory Campbell

"An interesting facet about the drug deaths issue is that although it is predominantly young people who begin experimenting with drugs and peddling them, it is those in an older age range – those between 40 and 50 – who tend to die from drugs or drug-related problems.

"That indicates to all of us that even those who talk about drugs as a leisure pursuit or about ‘casual use’ of drugs, perhaps at the weekend, find that, as with other substances, drugs become addictive.

"They come to be increasingly used in a weekday or weekday evening setting, as opposed to being used ‘casually’ on a Friday or Saturday night, whether out at a social event or at home. The problem comes later in life, and we see what has happened in our hospital beds and treatment rooms,” he said.

Mr. Campbell said that vigilance was required in order to guard against the laundering of money sourced from the illegal drug trade in the North.

“We all know about the businesses in our constituencies that use cash—I am a great supporter of retaining the use of cash—in order to launder ill-gotten gains.

"We need to concentrate on that. Whenever new businesses spring up with marvellous, state-of-the-art items and the source of the funds is questionable, that has to be examined.