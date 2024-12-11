Car significantly damaged in suspected arson attack in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 10:21 BST

A car has been significantly damaged in a suspected arson attack in Derry.

Police, investigating an incident in the Kavanagh Court area of Ballymagroarty on Tuesday, are appealing for witnesses and information.

Shortly after 11pm, the NI Fire and Rescue Service reported they were responding to a car fire they believe was the result of deliberate ignition, and which caused significant damage to a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police urged people to ring 101, quoting 1750 of 10/12/24, report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

