Derry driver found with suspected Class B drugs to be reported to PPS

A driver found with suspected Class B drugs in a car in Derry is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

District Support Team (DST) officers on patrol on Thursday afternoon, August 14, were alerted to a vehicle in the vicinity of Culmore Roundabout shortly after 3.30pm.

They signalled for the driver to stop, which they did. Officers subsequently conducted a search of the vehicle in which they located suspected Class B drugs. The driver is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to the matter.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it encouraged all drivers to make sure that their vehicles are insured, and to adhere to the ‘fatal five’ rules when on the road – don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.