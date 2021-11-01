Derry man contesting African elephant and Sperm whale trading charge
A Derry man will go on trial at the end of this month charged with trading in endangered species namely an African elephant and a Sperm Whale.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:54 pm
Kieran Bradley (47) of Rosemount Gardens in Derry faces one charge of trading in endangered species on dates between December 9, 2016 and January 11, 2017.
At today's hearing a defence barrister Dean Mooney told the court the contest is planned for the end of this month.
He asked for a review to be held before that date so he can seek 'some clarification' from the Public Prosecution Service as to what is included in the charge.
He said it was a 'very unusual charge' and added that he would need that information in advance of the contest date.
The case was adjourned until November 15.