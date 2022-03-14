Derry security alert: 13 homes evacuated as police cordon is widened and alert continues this evening

Fahan Street remains closed and residents from 13 properties remain out of their homes as work continues to make the area safe.

The cordon has now been widened to include part of the City Walls, while a rest centre has been opened at Brooke Park Leisure Centre to accommodate residents whose homes were evacuated.

The alert follows the discovery of a number of suspicious items in Fahan Street, reported to police shortly after 11am today.

The bomb squad at the top of the steps leading from Fahan Street to Joseph Place.

"Our primary aim throughout the course of this operation is to keep our community safe. However, I understand the security operation has caused, and continues to cause significant disruption, but it is required in order to keep people safe.

"We will endeavour to work through this situation as quickly as we can and get people back into their homes, but everyone's safety is our top priority and we will not take any risks with that."