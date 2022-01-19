Derry security alert over after 12 hour operation

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police with the assistance of ATO examined a suspicious vehicle in the area and nothing untoward was found.

“This follows a report of a vehicle being hijacked in the Bracken Park area of the city around 9pm on Tuesday evening.

“The area had to be cordoned off for a period of time to ensure the safety of local residents and we would like to thank the community for their patience and co-operation during this time.

ATO vehicles at an ongoing security alert in Galliagh Park. DER2203GS – 006

“Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking incident or the van being abandoned in Galliagh Park to contact them in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1847 18/01/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Residents were awoken by officers and urged to evacuate at around 4am this morning with Templemore Sports Complex opened to accommodate those families affected.

PSNI officers attending an ongoing security alert in Galliagh Park. DER2203GS – 005