Derry security alert: Suspicious object declared an 'elaborate hoax'
The overnight security alert in Derry is over with a suspicious object having been declared an 'elaborate hoax.'
Police said the suspicious object discovered in the Corrody Road area on Monday evening was examined by Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO)
The object was declared an elaborate hoax and taken away for further examination.
The Corrody Road, part of which was closed overnight, has now re-opened.
If anyone has information about this incident, call police on 101, quoting reference number 1552 of 04/04/22. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/