Derry security alert: Suspicious object declared an 'elaborate hoax'

Police said the suspicious object discovered in the Corrody Road area on Monday evening was examined by Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO)

The object was declared an elaborate hoax and taken away for further examination.

The Corrody Road, part of which was closed overnight, has now re-opened.

