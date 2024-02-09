Derry security initiative for victims of domestic abuse enters second year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aim of the initiative to help victims feel safer involves the PSNI and Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

Since November 2022 CCTV cameras, funded by PCSP, have been provided to victims who are at high risk of domestic abuse.

PCSP has also funded safety packs for domestic abuse victims which include personal safety alarms and motion detectors.

Constable Rebecca Nelson, Derry and Strabane PCSP Chair, Councillor Sandra Duffy and Chief Inspector Luke Moyne

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “We are very grateful to Derry & Strabane PCSP for funding security equipment to help victims of domestic abuse who live in the Derry City & Strabane District feel safer, particularly in their homes.

"We hope this security equipment will provide reassurance and peace of mind to those who most need it. In particular, in relation to the CCTV cameras, these also allow us to capture vital evidence, which is crucial as we pursue offenders and work to bring them before the Court.

“Tackling domestic abuse, in all its forms, remains a top priority for us as a Police Service, and we will continue to relentlessly pursue perpetrators and work with our partners to create safe places in our communities for victims to reach out for help.”

Derry and Strabane PCSP Chair, Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “Derry and Strabane PCSP is committed to working with partners to tackle domestic abuse, and helping victims feel safer and reducing some of the risks involved.

“Most importantly our aim, by working with partners, is to help tackle domestic abuse in all its forms by giving victims within our community who reach out for help a sense of control to feel safe and secure in their home against their perpetrator.”

At the end of September 2022, the PSNI launched the first Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan vowing to pursue those who seek to harm women and girls.

If you have any reason to think someone is in immediate danger, or your life may be at risk, call 999. If you’re experiencing domestic abuse call 101.

