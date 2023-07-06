Strategic framework for ending violence against women and girls important step, says Derry MLA

She was speaking after the Executive Office launched a public consultation on its Ending Violence against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Strategic Framework.

The framework, which has been developed by representatives from across government and wider society, focuses on delivering ambitious solutions to address the root causes of violence against women and girls.

It has a particular emphasis on prevention and early intervention with a view to effecting behavioural and attitudinal change.

Sinéad McLaughlin

Ms. McLaughlin said: "The publication of the consultation on the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Strategic Framework and Action Plan is another important step in tackling this scourge that results in far too many women being subjected to violence and even losing their lives.

"A strategy to deal with our very high levels of violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland has been long-overdue and this comes just weeks after my colleague Claire Hanna MP raised this directly with the Prime Minister.

“The Strategic Framework rightly focuses on early intervention and the preventative steps we can take to address the root causes of deeply ingrained misogynistic attitudes in our society.

"I am encouraging people and community groups from all walks of life to complete the consultation and make their voices heard so that the strategy produced is as robust and ambitious as possible.

“Ultimately, the strategy will only be delivered by a restored Executive that can agree the necessary direction and funding to deal with this issue once and for all and ensure that women can live their lives free from the threat of gender-based violence.”

The new framework document outlines how almost 4 in 5 victims of sexual offences, recorded by the PSNI in 2021/22, where the gender of the victim was known, were female, and how across the United Kingdom, 71 per cent of women of all ages have experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space.

It highlights how in 2021/22, the median number of days taken to complete cases where the main offence was a sexual offence was 742 days, the longest for any of the offence categories.

The report refers to a Young Life and Times Survey of 2022 that found 75 per cent of girls have experienced street harassment at least once in their lifetime, almost 1 in 5 young males aged 16, believe ‘posting jokes or nasty comments of a sexual nature on social media, or cat calling, wolf whistling and shouting at someone in the street are acceptable behaviours’ and that one in two girls, aged 16, have received an unwanted intimate photo/video at least once in their lifetime.

The framework document defines misogyny as ‘a way of thinking that upholds the idea that men are superior to women and that it is right for women to have less power and freedom than men’ and states that ‘this way of thinking can express itself in attitudes and behaviours which can be controlling, offensive and abusive’.

The report points to a ‘Pyramid of Gender-Based Violence’ with Systematic Inequalities and Damaging Social Norms at the bottom of the pyramid escalating vertically through Damaging Attitudes and Beliefs and Unwanted Behaviours with Criminal Offences at the top.

Jayne Brady, Head of NI Civil Service, said: “Violence of all kinds against women and girls is a problem that is hidden in plain sight. Every day we see how it is affecting the lives of women and girls, wherever they learn, live, work and socialise.

"It is a deep-rooted problem, and something needs to be done about it urgently.

"This is why I am encouraging everyone to give us their views on this framework. Tell us what you think, so that we can begin making the changes that are needed. Violence against women and girls must end, now.”

The Strategic Framework and foundational Action Plan were developed in a co-design process, with over 50 people from different backgrounds and perspectives.

Sarah Mason, Women’s Aid Federation NI, said: “This is a good day for Northern Ireland with the launch of this public consultation starting us all on the journey to make women and girls safer in our society.

"Women and girls deserve to live free from gender-based violence and we encourage all sectors of society to get involved with the consultation process to make a real and meaningful difference in our communities.”

Elaine Crory, Women’s Resource and Development Agency (WRDA), said: “The Executive Office and the co-design group, which I was proud to be part of, have been working together to develop this new Strategic Framework, and I urge people to engage with what has been produced, to let decision makers know what you think, and especially to hear the message that there is something for all of us to do here.

"This consultation is an opportunity to influence a strategy that, over seven years, can really help us turn the corner together, and what comes out of it will change lives.”

Duane Farrell, Relate NI, said: “Relate NI welcome the publication of the Ending Violence against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Strategic Framework as it provides much needed direction to key partners on this important work.

"Delivering the ambition of the framework for societal change to end all forms of gender based violence is a task that involves us all. In particular, men and boys right across Northern Ireland are essential partners to creating a culture where women and girls are free from all forms of violence, abuse and harm.”