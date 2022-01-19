Derry security operation: Children ‘dragged from their homes in early hours’ - Colr.

Councillor Tierney said a number of homes had been evacuated as a result of the security alert and a number of children missed school on Wednesday as a result.

“A number of families, some containing young children and elderly people were woken up by a knock on the door at 5am this morning from police telling them they had to leave their homes as a result of this security alert. This would have been an extremely stressful and worrying experience,” he warned.

“A number of children were forced to miss school this morning, something they will struggle to understand, particularly after being dragged from their homes in the early hours. My thoughts are with them and their families this morning and also with the driver of the van who was hijacked in the area last night.”

The security operation in Galliagh.

Colr. Tierney said the people behind this attack have nothing to offer their community.

“I would urge them to cease this kind of activity at once,” he added.

“All they have done is hurt local people and disrupt their lives through their thoughtless actions.