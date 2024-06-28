Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been given a final warning at Derry Magistrates Court following a breach of her bail conditions involving the consumption of alcohol.

Niamh Doyle (29) of Rock Mills in Derry has been on bail for an assault that occurred on April 2 this year, as well as possession of cannabis.

As part of her previously imposed bail conditions, Doyle was prohibited from taking alcohol.

On June 26, Doyle was arrested on other matters and admitted to police that she had been drinking all of the previous day.

At the Magistrate’s Court hearing on Friday, police said that this was her first breach of bail, and said they were willing to give her 'one chance'.

District Judge Barney McElhom told Doyle that this was her 'very final warning', releasing her on bail with the added condition that she not take any non-prescribed medication.