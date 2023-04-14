Colm McGuinness (32) of Kennaught Terrace in Limavady admitted a series of driving charges.

These charges included dangerous driving relating to incidents that occurred on November 16 last year.

The court heard on Friday that police were on patrol in the Glengalliagh Road area on November 16 and observed a car driven by McGuinness. The defendant was recognised by a police officer who knew him to be a disqualified driver.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The car being driven by the defendant then accelerated into oncoming traffic forcing other vehicles to take evasive action.

Later a female motorist told police that she thought a joyrider had collided with her vehicle before making off.

She added that she had seen a vehicle having to pull into a lay by to avoid a collision with McGuinness' car.

The car was then said to be swerving from right to left as it made its way towards the border.

Later that same day police were alerted that the vehicle was heading towards Limavady and stopped it and arrested McGuinness.

At interview the defendant disputed that his driving was dangerous.

He told police when the officer recognised him he had 'freaked out' and he added, 'I should not have been driving the way I was.'

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said his client accepted the offences and the likely outcome.

He said that at no stage did McGuinness 'deny the undeniable' and drove as he did in an effort to avoid police.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said that the defendant had 'an appalling record for driving’.

He said that this was the fourth driving while disqualified within a year.

The judge also said that the way McGuinness was driving at the time of the offences could have caused injury or death.

The judge said that McGuinness had 'no consideration for Court orders or other road users.'

He jailed the defendant for a period of five months.

