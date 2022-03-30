Eglinton man arrested by police investigating 'New IRA' shooting of teen

He is one of four men who were arrested on Wednesday following a PSNI operation.

The PSNI said: "The men, one aged 22 years old, one aged 27 years old, and two aged 37 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act at locations in Dungannon, Strabane, Omagh and Eglinton. These men are currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned.

Four arrests were made on Wednesday.

Police said further searches were also carried out today in Strabane and Coalisland, during which a number of items were seized for further examination.