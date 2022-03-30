Eglinton man arrested by police investigating 'New IRA' shooting of teen
A man has been arrested in Eglinton by detectives investigating the shooting of a teenager believed to have been carried out by the 'New IRA.'
He is one of four men who were arrested on Wednesday following a PSNI operation.
The PSNI said: "The men, one aged 22 years old, one aged 27 years old, and two aged 37 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act at locations in Dungannon, Strabane, Omagh and Eglinton. These men are currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned.
Police said further searches were also carried out today in Strabane and Coalisland, during which a number of items were seized for further examination.
A 36-year-old man arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act as part of this investigation has since been released without charge.