Extensive damage in reported gang attack in Derry

Extensive damage was caused to a property and vehicle in a reported attack by a gang in Derry.

Detectives are investigating the report of an incident at a flat at Fern Park on Thursday, September 18. It was reported that at around 11.30pm on Thursday night, a number of men dressed in dark coloured clothing called to a flat in the area and smashed glass panes in the front door and the living room window.

Extensive damage was also caused to a van parked outside the flat. There were no reports of any injuries. An investigation is ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with information about the incident, or who has any footage recorded from the area which could assist with the investigation, to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.