Gardai have confirmed that a quantity of firearms and ammunition was found in vacant property in Burnfoot following a search.

A Garda spokesperson said: “On Saturday, July 27, 2024 Gardaí conducted a planned search of a vacant property in the Burnfoot area of Co. Donegal. In the course of the search two firearms were recovered along with a quantity of ammunition – they will be subject to technical and forensic examination. Enquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”