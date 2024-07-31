Firearms and ammunition found in vacant property in Burnfoot
Gardai have confirmed that a quantity of firearms and ammunition was found in vacant property in Burnfoot following a search.
A Garda spokesperson said: “On Saturday, July 27, 2024 Gardaí conducted a planned search of a vacant property in the Burnfoot area of Co. Donegal. In the course of the search two firearms were recovered along with a quantity of ammunition – they will be subject to technical and forensic examination. Enquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”