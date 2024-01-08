Firefighter injured after firework thrown during Palestinian flag disturbance

A firefighter was injured after a firework exploded at their leg during disturbance following the erection of a large Palestinian flag on a crane in Derry city centre.

Three men, aged 22, 26 and 28, were all charged with disorderly behaviour and are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on January 31, following the incident on Friday evening.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The arrests and charges followed a report that a number of people had climbed up a crane in the area and erected a flag.

A Palestinian flag was erected on a crane at the former Hamilton factory building on Friday.

Several emergency service vehicles attended the incident at the site of the former Hamilton factory on John Street at around 7pm on Friday, January 5.