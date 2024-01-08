News you can trust since 1772

Firefighter injured after firework thrown during Palestinian flag disturbance

A firefighter was injured after a firework exploded at their leg during disturbance following the erection of a large Palestinian flag on a crane in Derry city centre.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Jan 2024, 09:58 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 09:58 GMT
Three men, aged 22, 26 and 28, were all charged with disorderly behaviour and are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on January 31, following the incident on Friday evening.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The arrests and charges followed a report that a number of people had climbed up a crane in the area and erected a flag.

A Palestinian flag was erected on a crane at the former Hamilton factory building on Friday.A Palestinian flag was erected on a crane at the former Hamilton factory building on Friday.
A Palestinian flag was erected on a crane at the former Hamilton factory building on Friday.

Several emergency service vehicles attended the incident at the site of the former Hamilton factory on John Street at around 7pm on Friday, January 5.

The PSNI said police and firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended to ensure the safety of everyone involved. A crowd gathered close to the incident and a firework was thrown, which exploded at a firefighter's leg, causing injuries.