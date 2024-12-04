Former Derry commander Ryan Henderson appointed Assistant Chief Constable

Former Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Ryan Henderson has been appointed Assistant Chief Constable of the PSNI.

The senior police officer had been acting in the role of Temporary ACC.

He was permanently appointed as ACC alongside Davy Beck and Mel Jones on Wednesday.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “Each officer brings significant experience and skills to the role and to the Service Executive Team.

"They are each committed to improving our response to victims ensuring we have safer communities and looking after our understaffed workforce.”