Hoaxers behind Derry security alert that saw primary school evacuated branded ‘disgraceful’

Children and staff were evacuated from Lisnagelvin Primary School as the emergency services responded to the incident at Richill Park in the Waterside. The school has now re-opened after the PSNI confirmed the alert was hoax.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “The security alert has now ended and has been described as a hoax. Sadly the disruption and distress has already been caused.”

The Waterside representative condemned those behind the alert.

The scene of the security alert in the Waterside. Pictures By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“This is disgraceful disruption to children as they marked their Coronation celebrations. Both Lisnagelvin Primary school and Nursery have been evacuated due to the security alert. A lot of upset and distress caused by reckless actions,” he stated.

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said it was ‘disgusting’ that the security alert had resulted in the disruption of the education of local school children.

“It’s disgraceful that pupils and staff at Lisnagelvin Primary School have been forced out of their classrooms on a Friday afternoon as a result of this security alert.

"These are scenes that should be left in the distant past and it’s unfortunate that children will have to experience this frightening incident alongside having their education disrupted.

“People in Derry and across the North are sick and tired of their lives being interrupted by security alerts and similar incidents. The people behind this care nothing for the community here who just want to get on with their lives in peace and quiet.

“Police are investigating and I hope that this is brought to a peaceful conclusion soon. We need to see an end to these alerts and disruptions that continue to plague our communities, those responsible have no support and they need to realise that and move on.”

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "The security alert in the Richill Park area of the Waterside in Derry/Londonderry is over. Nothing untoward was found during a search of the area.

"Both Richill Park and the local primary school have re-opened.