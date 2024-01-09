'Improvised explosive device' found in Derry cause of Hazelbank security alert

Police say an 'improvised explosive device' was found in a home in the Barrs Lane area of Hazelbank on Monday.

An 'improvised security alert' was found in Hazelbank on Monday

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “Police received a report shortly after 10:55am on Monday 8th January, of a suspicious object located in a property in the area.

“The object, which has been declared as an improvised explosive device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A number of homes were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation.

“Residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 534 08/01/24.”