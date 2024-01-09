News you can trust since 1772

'Improvised explosive device' found in Derry cause of Hazelbank security alert

Police say an 'improvised explosive device' was found in a home in the Barrs Lane area of Hazelbank on Monday.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:14 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 09:15 GMT
Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “Police received a report shortly after 10:55am on Monday 8th January, of a suspicious object located in a property in the area.

“The object, which has been declared as an improvised explosive device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of homes were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation.

“Residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 534 08/01/24.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

