Irish lawyer who worked on Bloody Sunday inquiry accuses Israel of genocide at Hague

An Irish barrister who worked for a legal firm representing the Bloody Sunday families during the Saville inquiry has told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Israel’s bombardment of Gaza is ‘the first genocide in history where its victims are broadcasting their own destruction in real time’.

Ms. Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh made the claim in the Hague, where she was acting for South Africa in its genocide case against Israel.

"The international community continues to fail the Palestinian people, despite the overt dehumanising genocidal rhetoric by Israeli governmental and military officials, matched by the Israeli military’s actions on the ground; despite the horror of the genocide against the Palestinian population being livestreamed from Gaza to our mobile phones, computers and televisions screens — the first genocide in history where its victims are broadcasting their own destruction in real time in the desperate — so far vain — hope that the world might do something.

"Gaza represents nothing short of a ‘moral failure’, as described by the usually circumspect International Committee of the Red Cross. As underscored by United Nations Chiefs, that failure has ‘repercussions not just for the people of Gaza . . . but for the generations to come who will never forget these [over] 90 days of hell and of assaults on the most basic precepts of humanity’,” she told the court.

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh addressing the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

Earlier in her career Ní Ghrálaigh acted as a legal observer at the Bloody Sunday Inquiry.

She visited Derry and worked for a solicitor’s firm representing some of the families.

She told Irish Legal News in 2022 how it had been ‘an immense privilege to be part of that historic legal process, and to get to represent and know the families, a number of whom remain friends to this day’.

“Their unwavering dignity, resilience and steadfastness in seeking truth and justice over so many years was and remains utterly inspirational,” she said.

The Israeli legal team at the ICJ

In making a case for genocide, Ms. Ní Ghrálaigh, showed the ICJ a photograph of a white board in a Gazan hospital.

“The white board is wiped clean of no longer possible surgical cases, leaving only a hand-written message by a Médecins Sans Frontières doctor which reads: ‘We did what we could. Remember us’,” she said.

She presented a second photograph of the same whiteboard, after an Israeli strike that ‘killed the author of the message, Dr Mahmoud Abu Nujaila, along with two of his colleagues’.

The South African legal team at the ICJ

“Just over a month later, in a powerful Christmas Day sermon, delivered from a church in Bethlehem — on the same day Israel had killed 250 Palestinians, including at least 86 people, many from the same family, massacred in a single strike on Maghazi Refugee Camp — Palestinian Pastor Munther Isaac addressed his congregation and the world. He said: ‘Gaza as we know it no longer exists. This is an annihilation. This is a genocide. We will rise. We will stand up again from the midst of destruction, as we have always done as Palestinians, although this is by far maybe the biggest blow we have received’.