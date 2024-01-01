DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: War crimes must be stopped and international community must prevent genocide

New Year and resolutions. ​I​s it impossible the one adopted by the UN on December 12 calling for an ‘immediate humanitarian ceasefire’ in Gaza might in 2024 receive the support of the US and others who equivocated three weeks ago, including Britain?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vast majority of the world called for an end to the slaughter. The US, Israel, Austria, Czechia, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Paraguay voted against.

The UK, Argentina, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Malawi, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Palau, Panama, Romania, Slovakia, South Sudan, Togo, Tonga, Ukraine and Uruguay abstained. Shame on them all. They have eyes to see like the rest of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archbishop Eamon Martin started 2024 with an apposite question for those who look away even as figures now show almost 1 per cent of the population (21,672) of the Strip has been killed since October. Over 15,000 women and children have been slaughtered. Are these not war crimes?

A girl reacts standing in a house destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee camp, south of the Gaza Strip, on January 1, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)