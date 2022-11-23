Items seized and taken for forensics by police probing Strabane attack

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder on Thursday, November 17, conducted a search at a property in the Sion Mills on Tuesday, November 22.

A number of items were seized and taken away for further forensic examination.

Six people have been arrested by police investigating the attack.

The incident occurred at Mount Carmel Heights

The 50-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday, November 22, in the Strabane area, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station, where he remains at this time.

A 38-year-old man arrested on Monday, November 21, as part of the same investigation, was released following questioning.

Four men, aged 38, 36, 36, and 28, who were previously arrested, were also released following questioning.

The attempted murder investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

On Friday Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said detectives were investigating whether the ‘New IRA’ used a command wire to detonate an explosive device in an attempt to kill two police officers

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org