Waterside suspicious object was a bomb, police confirm
The PSNI have confirmed the suspicious object abandoned in a car outside Waterside police station on Sunday was a bomb.
Police initially claimed the incident was a hoax and the device was a petrol canister and pipe rigged up to look like a car bomb.
However, in a significant development Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has confirmed it was a bomb.
“Following further technical examination of the object recovered from a hijacked vehicle outside Waterside Police Station on Sunday evening, police can now confirm it was a viable explosive device,” he stated.
Most Popular
ACC Singleton added: “This further underlines the reckless and callous disregard by those responsible for the safety of the driver, the local community and the police officers who serve them.
"I would again appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Milldale Crescent in Currynierin or in the vicinity of Waterside Police Station on Sunday evening around 10.30pm, to come forward with information on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”