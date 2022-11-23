News you can trust since 1772
Waterside suspicious object was a bomb, police confirm

The PSNI have confirmed the suspicious object abandoned in a car outside Waterside police station on Sunday was a bomb.

By Kevin Mullan
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 9:31am

Police initially claimed the incident was a hoax and the device was a petrol canister and pipe rigged up to look like a car bomb.

However, in a significant development Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has confirmed it was a bomb.

“Following further technical examination of the object recovered from a hijacked vehicle outside Waterside Police Station on Sunday evening, police can now confirm it was a viable explosive device,” he stated.

Police and ATO at the scene on Sunday. Photo: Aodhán Roberts.

ACC Singleton added: “This further underlines the reckless and callous disregard by those responsible for the safety of the driver, the local community and the police officers who serve them.

"I would again appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Milldale Crescent in Currynierin or in the vicinity of Waterside Police Station on Sunday evening around 10.30pm, to come forward with information on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Detectives probing whether ‘New IRA’ used command wire to trigger bomb in attempt to kill police