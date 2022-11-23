Police initially claimed the incident was a hoax and the device was a petrol canister and pipe rigged up to look like a car bomb.

However, in a significant development Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has confirmed it was a bomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following further technical examination of the object recovered from a hijacked vehicle outside Waterside Police Station on Sunday evening, police can now confirm it was a viable explosive device,” he stated.

Police and ATO at the scene on Sunday. Photo: Aodhán Roberts.

ACC Singleton added: “This further underlines the reckless and callous disregard by those responsible for the safety of the driver, the local community and the police officers who serve them.

Advertisement Hide Ad