Items seized in searches in response to shots fired at bonfire
A number of items were seized by the PSNI during searches in response to shots being fired close to the August 15 bonfire in the Bogside on Monday night.
Police said detectives investigating the report of shots being fired in the vicinity of Meenan Square conducted a search in the area this morning, Wednesday, August 17.
Shortly before 11.20pm on Monday night, August 15, police received a report of shots being fired in the area where the bonfire was.
Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan said: “As part of our investigation, a search was carried out in the area this morning. A number of items were seized which are now subject to forensic examination.
“We’re urging anyone with information, or captured footage, which may assist our investigation to call us 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/