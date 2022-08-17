Items seized in searches in response to shots fired at bonfire

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said detectives investigating the report of shots being fired in the vicinity of Meenan Square conducted a search in the area this morning, Wednesday, August 17.

Shortly before 11.20pm on Monday night, August 15, police received a report of shots being fired in the area where the bonfire was.

Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan said: “As part of our investigation, a search was carried out in the area this morning. A number of items were seized which are now subject to forensic examination.

“We’re urging anyone with information, or captured footage, which may assist our investigation to call us 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.”