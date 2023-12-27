JCB telehandler 530 of ‘significant value’ stolen from commercial premises located after appeal

A large piece of heavy machinery of significant value that was stolen from commercial premises over the weekend has been located after a public appeal.

Police at Strand Road investigating the theft of the machinery confirmed that the JCB telehandler 530 Model has now been found.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen the telehandler being taken, or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of the Buncrana Road area between 10am and 5.45pm on Saturday, December 23, to please get in touch with us 101 quoting reference number 1384 23/12/23,” the PSNI said in a statement.

A JCB Telehandler was stolen from Buncrana Road on Saturday.

Sergeant Courtney said: “The machinery which also has reflective black and red branding stickers is of significant value. If you know the whereabouts of this equipment or if you've been offered a similar item for sale in suspicious circumstances, call us on 101 quoting reference number 1384 23/12/23.

“We would also ask If you were in the area around this time and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or if you believe you saw the telehandler being taken, or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of the area during these times, please get in touch with us.”