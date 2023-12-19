Six drivers put off the roads after PSNI and DVA road worthiness operation
Fifteen fixed penalty notices were also handed to motorists for detections for defective tyres and brakes, illegal modifications and excessive window tint during what police in Derry described as a proactive safety operation in the city at the weekend with the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA).
Sergeant Stewart said: “Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team officers had the opportunity to speak with motorists about road and vehicle safety.
"Our aim with this operation was to educate drivers and carry out enforcement as required. A number of offences were detected around vehicles’ road worthiness."
Fifteen drivers were spoken to and had their vehicles examined by DVA staff. Prohibition notices were issued to six drivers. This means they are off the road until any faults detected are rectified.
"During the operation, we discovered vehicles which were being driven in a dangerous condition," said Sergeant Stewart.
"Approximately, 15 Fixed Penalty Notices, both endorsable and non-endorsable, were issued to drivers for detections around detective tyres and brakes, illegal modifications and excessive window tint.
"We’ll continue to focus our efforts on keeping the roads safe in the Derry City & Strabane area over the coming weeks and months, and our appeal is to anyone taking a vehicle onto the road is to ensure it is roadworthy to keep themselves and other road users safe.
"Staying safe on the roads is everyone’s responsibility.”