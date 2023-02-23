John Caldwell shooting by ‘cowardly masked men’ raised in British House of Commons
The shooting of John Caldwell has been mentioned on the floor of the British House of Commons with Alliance MP Stephen Farry describing those behind the attack as ‘cowardly masked men’.
Speaking in Westminster this morning, Mr. Farry said: “Last night in Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, of the PSNI, was brutally shot by cowardly masked men while he was coaching under-15s football.
"I am certain that the Leader [of the House of Commons, Penny Mordant] would wish to join with me in expressing the hope that the officer does recover.
"He is currently critically ill in hospital, and also in terms of expressing solidarity with the brave officers of the PSNI and the wider police family as they uphold the rule of law and protect the wider community in NI in the face of the ongoing terrorist attack.”
Ms. Mordaunt replied: “I would very much join with what the gentleman has said. This has been a shocking attack. I'm sure the whole house would want to send their good wishes and hope that he makes a full and swift recovery.”
The former Conservative Party leadership candidate said the attack was ‘appalling’ and would have a ‘ripple effect’.
"His situation is critical but stable I understand. The Prime Minister [British PM Rishi Sunak] has issued a statement on this appalling attack and we think about the effect, the ripple effect, it will have in the community. They and the officer in particular are very much in our thoughts today.”