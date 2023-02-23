John Caldwell shooting by ‘cowardly masked men’ raised in British House of Commons

Speaking in Westminster this morning, Mr. Farry said: “Last night in Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, of the PSNI, was brutally shot by cowardly masked men while he was coaching under-15s football.

"I am certain that the Leader [of the House of Commons, Penny Mordant] would wish to join with me in expressing the hope that the officer does recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is currently critically ill in hospital, and also in terms of expressing solidarity with the brave officers of the PSNI and the wider police family as they uphold the rule of law and protect the wider community in NI in the face of the ongoing terrorist attack.”

OMAGH, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 23: Police and forensics are seen at the scene of last nights shooting of a high profile PSNI officer at the Youth Sports Centre on February 23, 2023 in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The senior police officer, named as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot four times as he put footballs into the boot of his car as he stood along side his son following a football training session. The PSNI have said that the "primary focus" of the police investigation is the involvement of violent dissident republicans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ms. Mordaunt replied: “I would very much join with what the gentleman has said. This has been a shocking attack. I'm sure the whole house would want to send their good wishes and hope that he makes a full and swift recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Conservative Party leadership candidate said the attack was ‘appalling’ and would have a ‘ripple effect’.

"His situation is critical but stable I understand. The Prime Minister [British PM Rishi Sunak] has issued a statement on this appalling attack and we think about the effect, the ripple effect, it will have in the community. They and the officer in particular are very much in our thoughts today.”

DCI John Caldwell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad