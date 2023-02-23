Attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell at football training 'callous and evil'

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell is currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The senior officer – who is a well-known figure having been involved in several high profile investigations – was rushed to Altnagelvin following the attack shortly before 8pm on Wednesday evening.

He had been at a football training session when he was shot.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Andrew Forster, condemned the attempted murder as ‘callous and evil’.

“The attempted murder of a PSNI officer in Omagh, on Wednesday evening, was a crime against God and a crime against man.

“The attack was callous and evil and will be condemned by all right-thinking people. There is no justification for this kind of violence in our society. The fact that this happened in close proximity to children highlights the wickedness and recklessness of the perpetrators.

“I offer my prayers for the injured officer and his family, and pledge my support to his colleagues in the PSNI. I appeal to anyone with any knowledge about this crime to give the information to the police,” said the Bishop.

The Archbishops of Armagh Eamon Martin and John McDowell described the attack on DCI Caldwell as ‘horrific’.

"It is with great shock and a sense of disbelief that we have learned of the horrific gun attack on a member of the PSNI in Omagh. It is impossible to find appropriate words even to describe let alone condemn such an act of depraved violence against a police officer who, as a public servant, works for the protection and well-being of the whole community.

"Our thoughts and prayers at this time, along with those of our parishioners, are with the officer, and with his colleagues, family and friends.

“As the Catholic and Protestant Archbishops of Armagh, we are united in our condemnation of this abhorrent attack on someone serving our community.

"Regardless of who they think they are, the individuals who planned and carried out this shooting represent a deep seated criminal threat to the health and peace of our society and it is important that we do everything in our power to prevent such things from ever happening again.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was ‘shocked and saddened’ at the incident confirming the officer was in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

"My thoughts are with him, his family and his colleagues.

"We will relentlessly pursue those responsible. They have nothing to offer our community,” he said.

Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “The serving officer was shot a number of times at a sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, just before 8pm on Wednesday, February 23.

“He has been taken to hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.”

Tyrone soccer club Beragh Swifts, which was training at the sports centre last night, stated: “Due to the reported incident at our Youth Training last night all club activities have been suspended until further notice. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. A Club Statement will be released in due course.”

The leader of the five main political parties issued a joint statement in solidarity with DCI Caldwell.

He said: "Our thoughts are with John and his family and we wish him a full recovery.

"We stand united in our outright condemnation of this attack after he was shot in Omagh, Co. Tyrone yesterday evening in front of his son and other children and young people at a sports facility.

"We speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder.

"The community of Omagh has endured profound suffering, loss, and pain in the past which has left a deep trauma, and so this act of violence has left people there rightly angered.

"There is absolutely no tolerance for such attacks by the enemies of our peace. Those responsible must be brought to justice.

"This will require the full co-operation of the public whom we call upon to assist police in this attempted murder investigation.

"Together we stand with John’s family and his colleagues in the police service at this time."

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Our thoughts are with the injured officer, his family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time.

"I utterly condemn this grotesque act of attempted murder.

"I call on anyone with information about it to share it with the PSNI.”

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated: “I am appalled by the disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh.

“My thoughts are with the officer and his family. There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities.”

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, condemned the attack as ‘barbaric and cold-blooded’.

Mr Kelly said: “It’s understood two gunmen were involved in the attack. The injured officer was shot a number of times whilst he coached young persons playing football."

DC “Our investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened or could help with our enquiries to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.

