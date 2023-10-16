Large quantity of Class A drugs seized in Strathfoyle
Police said they seized the items following a search of a property in The Old Fort area.
Constable McCluskey said: "A large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, as well as suspected Class B and Class C drugs were seized. A number of electronic devices were also seized and taken away for further examination.
“This search demonstrates our commitment to keeping local communities across Derry City and Strabane safe from this type of criminality.
"Under Operation Dealbreaker, we remain committed to removing dangerous drugs like these from our streets and arresting those who peddle such drugs. Their only motivation is greed and they have little interest in the misery these drugs cause to end users and to vulnerable addicts.”
Police would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.
For support visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info