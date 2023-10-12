There was a large turnout at a demonstration at Free Derry Corner this week to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The protest was organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and took place in the Bogside on Tuesday.

Catherine Hutton, chairperson of Derry IPSC, said: “We are here today to stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are facing a genocidal attack by the Israeli occupation forces. We are here to say that we will not be silent while Israel commits war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

“We are here to demand that our government takes action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law and human rights.”

The demonstration followed Hamas’ surprise attacks in southern Israel at the weekend and Israel’s bombardment and ongoing siege of Gaza.

The United Nations has said it is investigating war crimes committed by all sides in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories since October 7, 2023.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel said: “The Commission is gravely concerned with Israel’s latest attack on Gaza and Israel’s announcement of a complete siege on Gaza involving the withholding of water, food, electricity and fuel which will undoubtfully cost civilian lives and constitutes collective punishment.”

Ms. Hutton accused the United States, United Kingdom and European Union of supporting Israeli aggression.

“These governments are not only providing Israel with diplomatic cover, but also with weapons and money that enable it to continue its oppression and colonisation of Palestine.

"They are also blocking any meaningful action by the UN Security Council to stop the bloodshed and protect the civilians in Gaza. They are part of the problem, not the solution.”

After the demonstration protesters marched through the city centre, chanting ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free’.

The Bloody Sunday Trust has also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine.

In a statement, the justice campaign group said: "There can be no military solution to Israeli's crisis with Gaza, nor to the resistance that naturally emerges as a response to violent apartheid.

"Any international response that fails to acknowledge this reality is not merely hypocritical but serves to further dehumanise the Palestinian people and deny them justice, peace and equality that they are entitled to.

"We call on all governments with influence to work towards a just and lasting solution which will provide long-term peace, security and quality of life for Palestinians and Israelis by ending the ongoing injustices imposed on the Palestinian population.

"Those states who choose to make excuses for Israel, who continue to help them, who arm them, will find themselves on the wrong side of history when this injustice is finally properly recognised and condemned by all."

The Derry Branch has asked for people to donate to the Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) Emergency Appeal.

The charity works for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees. People can donate at https://www.map.org.uk/

1 . Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly addressing a rally in solidarity with Palestine in Derry on Tuesday. Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly addressing a rally in solidarity with Palestine in Derry on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Protestors at a demonstration at Free Derry Corner this week in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Protestors at a demonstration at Free Derry Corner this week in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Protestors who took part in a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people at Free Derry Corner on Tuesday. Protestors who took part in a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people at Free Derry Corner on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales