Nakba 75 years on: Rally in Derry in solidarity with Palestine

A rally to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nakba – the Palestinian disaster of 1948 – was held in Derry city centre at the weekend.
The rally at Free Derry Corner organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).
The ‘Nakba’ – which comes from the Arabic for ‘disaster’ – refers to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians after the Palestinian war.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Fadi Mustafa, from Donegal, speaking at Free Derry Wall, on Saturday afternoon, at a gathering to remember ‘The Nakba’, also known as the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’, - the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 29
Fadi Mustafa, from Donegal, speaking at Free Derry Wall, on Saturday afternoon, at a gathering to remember ‘The Nakba’, also known as the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’, - the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 29 Photo: George Sweeney
2. Gathering at Free Derry Wall, on Saturday afternoon, to remember ‘The Nakba’, also known as the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’, - the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 22
Gathering at Free Derry Wall, on Saturday afternoon, to remember ‘The Nakba’, also known as the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’, - the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 22 Photo: George Sweeney
3. Veteran civil rights campaigner Eamonn McCann speaking at Free Derry Wall, on Saturday afternoon, at a gathering to remember ‘The Nakba’, also known as the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’, - the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 33
Veteran civil rights campaigner Eamonn McCann speaking at Free Derry Wall, on Saturday afternoon, at a gathering to remember ‘The Nakba’, also known as the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’, - the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 33 Photo: George Sweeney
4. Supporter at Free Derry Wall, on Saturday afternoon, to remember ‘The Nakba’, also known as the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’, - the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 34
Supporter at Free Derry Wall, on Saturday afternoon, to remember ‘The Nakba’, also known as the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’, - the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2319GS – 34 Photo: George Sweeney