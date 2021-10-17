Limavady arson attack last night - PSNI appeal for information
Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to an arson attack in which a vehicle was deliberately set alight in Limavady.
The incident happened at approximately 10.10pm last night, Saturday October 16, in the Glenbeg Walk area of Limavady.
Sergeant Dalzell said: “We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2076 16/10/21.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/