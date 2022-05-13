Man (22) arrested in Derry burglary probe

Detective Sergeant Connolly said: “Sometime between 3.45am and 5.30am, damage was caused to a number of properties on the Coshquin Road and Whitehouse Road areas, with one property being subsequently entered. It is not believed, at this time, that anything has been stolen. A number of vehicles in the same area were also tampered with.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and two counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal from a dwelling. He remains in police custody at this time.

“We would appeal to the local community in both areas to contact police if they believe either their residential or commercial premises have been damaged. If anyone witnessed anything suspicious in the areas in the early hours of Friday, May 13, they should contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 214 13/05/22.