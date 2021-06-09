Man accused of possessing ammunition and CS spray

Court

Brendan McMurray, whose address was given on court papers as c/o PSNI Strabane, is further charged with harassment and improper use of public electronic communications.

The defendant is also accused of sending an article conveying false information.

The offences were allegedly committed between February 9 and May 20, this year.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.

The case was adjourned for eight weeks for the prosecution to obtain a full file.