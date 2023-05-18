It’s understood a bin was set on fire at the back of a property on Chamberlain Street with the blaze spreading to the house.

No one was in the house at the time, and no injuries have been reported. Police and NIFRS responded to the fire, which occurred at around 10.20pm.

The NIFRS has deemed the fire to have been started deliberately, which detectives from Strand Road are investigating.

A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent, and he remained in police custody on Thursday morning.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "Fortunately, no one was injured and the fire didn't spread to any other properties.

