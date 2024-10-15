Man arrested by anti-terror detectives in Derry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Branch conducted a search and arrest operation in Derry this morning, Tuesday, October 15, police have confirmed.
“This morning, a 43-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed in a statement.
The location of the search operation and the arrest have not been outlined by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in their statement this morning.