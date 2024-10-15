Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Branch conducted a search and arrest operation in Derry this morning, Tuesday, October 15, police have confirmed.

“This morning, a 43-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed in a statement.

The location of the search operation and the arrest have not been outlined by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in their statement this morning.