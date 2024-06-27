Man arrested by detectives probing criminality linked to PSNI data breach released
A man arrested in Dungiven by police investigating criminality a Freedom of Information data breach that saw the surnames, initials and work locations of every PSNI officer released to the public, has been released.
The 50-year-old man was arrested in Dungiven on Wednesday, June 26, by detectives investigating criminality linked to the FoI data breach on August 8 last. The man has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service. The PSNI said the investigation into the data breach continues.