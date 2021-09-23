Man arrested in Belfast by Lyra McKee murder probe detectives
A man has been arrested in Belfast by detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee on April 18, 2019.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 1:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 1:20 pm
The 55-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area this morning under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he will be interviewed.
Two men, aged 24 and 29, arrested in the Derry area yesterday remain in police custody at this time.
Three men have already been charged with Lyra’s murder and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.