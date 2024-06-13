Man arrested in Strabane by detectives probing dissident republican activity released
A man arrested in Strabane by police investigating dissident republican activity on Tuesday has been released following questioning.
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 48-year-old man under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday evening, June 11, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.
The man was taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast where he was questioned on Wednesday.
A vehicle was also seized as part of what the PSNI described as an ongoing investigation, the PSNI said.