Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers struck by car

Police investigating the incident on the Skeoge Link Road have arrested the man on suspicion of several offences including attempted murder, assault on police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 692 of 02/05/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org