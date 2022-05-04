Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers struck by car

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an incident in which two police officers were struck by a car in Derry on Monday.

Police investigating the incident on the Skeoge Link Road have arrested the man on suspicion of several offences including attempted murder, assault on police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The incident occurred on the Skeoge Road.