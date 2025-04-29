Man charged with two road-related incidents in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Apr 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Derry have charged a man to court in connection with two road-related incidents.

The 18-year-old has been charged with a large number of driving offences, and three counts of possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

On Wednesday, April 23 and Sunday, April 27 officers attempted to stop a vehicle which failed to do so.

The man is due to appear before at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 29.

All charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice