Man charged with two road-related incidents in Derry
Police in Derry have charged a man to court in connection with two road-related incidents.
The 18-year-old has been charged with a large number of driving offences, and three counts of possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.
On Wednesday, April 23 and Sunday, April 27 officers attempted to stop a vehicle which failed to do so.
The man is due to appear before at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 29.
All charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.