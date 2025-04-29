Man charged with two road-related incidents in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry have charged a man to court in connection with two road-related incidents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old has been charged with a large number of driving offences, and three counts of possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

On Wednesday, April 23 and Sunday, April 27 officers attempted to stop a vehicle which failed to do so.

The man is due to appear before at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 29.

All charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.