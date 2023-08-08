Man hijacked and assaulted, car, delivery van, community buses attacked during Galliagh disorder

Earlier in the evening, at around 5.50pm, a bus on Upper Galliagh Road had a window damaged after a brick was thrown at it.

At around 7.15pm, it was reported petrol bombs were thrown towards a bus parked on the grounds of a community centre in Bracken Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around the same time, it was reported there was an attempt by a group of young people to set a van on fire that was parked at a local playschool.

The trouble occurred close to a site where bonfire material was removed on Monday morning.

At around 8.10pm, it was reported a delivery driver's van was attacked by two masked men in Knockalla Park earlier, at around 4.30pm, and damaged. Throughout Monday evening, bins, tyres and pallets were dragged onto roads in Galliagh and set on fire.

Police are investigating each of these incidents, and appeal to anyone with information or has footage of what occurred to get in touch on 101.

Speaking after the disorder in Galliagh overnight, Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "What we saw unfold in Galliagh from late yesterday through to the early hours of this morning was both disappointing and worrying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We saw damage to community property, including attempts to burn a community bus and damage to a local business delivery van. Most seriously, a local man had his vehicle hijacked and set on fire, while he was also assaulted and left badly shaken-up.

"This type of criminal activity is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all. Attacking and damaging vehicles and properties only serves to damage the community. It is wrong.

"We know these events are not reflective of the community and the people who live there. Nor are they reflective of the majority of young people in Galliagh.