Man hospitalised with leg injury after early hours tractor incident

Police are investigating the report of the road traffic collision in the Claudy area.

Sergeant Harkin said: "The incident is reported to have occurred at around 1am on Altinure Road where a man sustained a leg injury after an incident involving a tractor. The victim was subsequently taken to hospital by NIAS for treatment.

"Police are appealing to anyone with information about this incident, or who may have been travelling on the Altinure Road at around 1am and saw what happened, or captured dash cam footage of the incident, to call 101, and quote reference number 1270 of 22/08/22."