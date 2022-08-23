Man hospitalised with leg injury after early hours tractor incident
A man suffered a leg injury and was hospitalised after an incident involving a tractor in the early hours of Monday.
Police are investigating the report of the road traffic collision in the Claudy area.
Sergeant Harkin said: "The incident is reported to have occurred at around 1am on Altinure Road where a man sustained a leg injury after an incident involving a tractor. The victim was subsequently taken to hospital by NIAS for treatment.
Most Popular
-
1
‘Special’ Cormac McLaughlin remembered as ‘a blessing to so many people’
-
2
Geraldine Mullan ‘lost for words’ as 15,000 people walk the ‘Field of Hope’
-
3
Derry Diocese announces 2022 clerical changes for Derry, Donegal & Tyrone
-
4
Derry Rose Áine Morrison takes to Rose of Tralee stage tonight
-
5
Man hospitalised with leg injury after early hours tractor incident
"Police are appealing to anyone with information about this incident, or who may have been travelling on the Altinure Road at around 1am and saw what happened, or captured dash cam footage of the incident, to call 101, and quote reference number 1270 of 22/08/22."
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org