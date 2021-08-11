Man injured during serious assault in the Brandywell
A man was injured during a serious assault by a group of people in the Brandywell at the weekend.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 9:30 am
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 9:32 am
Police in Derry are appealing for information.
The Foyleside & Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team said it is currently investigating the serious assault which occurred in the area of Deanery Street and Lecky Road in the city between 11pm and midnight on Saturday, August 7.
During the incident a male was assaulted by a number of people and has sustained a number of injuries.
If you witnessed this assault or have any information please call 101 and quote CW818-090821. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.