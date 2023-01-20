Detectives are investigating the assault on a man in the Brickfield Court area of Bligh’s Lane.

The attack is reported to have occurred at around 11pm on Tuesday January 17 and police said it has left the victim with head injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 2069 of 17/01/23.

PSNI

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/