Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man needed stitches after being struck on the face while walking in the Waterside in the early hours of last Sunday morning, it’s been reported.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the reported assault.

On Sunday morning, June 9, it was reported the male victim, aged in his 20s, was approached while walking in the area of Clooney Terrace towards Spencer Road, sometime between 2.10am and 2.20am, the PSNI said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that he was hit to the left-hand side of his face causing a facial injury that required stitches.

Clooney Terrace

Police say they have conducted a number of enquiries, including checks of CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone the 101 number quoting 175 of 09/06/24.