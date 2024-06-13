Man required stitches after being struck on face in reported Derry assault
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the reported assault.
On Sunday morning, June 9, it was reported the male victim, aged in his 20s, was approached while walking in the area of Clooney Terrace towards Spencer Road, sometime between 2.10am and 2.20am, the PSNI said.
It was reported that he was hit to the left-hand side of his face causing a facial injury that required stitches.
Police say they have conducted a number of enquiries, including checks of CCTV.
Anyone with information is asked to telephone the 101 number quoting 175 of 09/06/24.
A report can alternatively be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/